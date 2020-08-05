Hope House Children's Hospice subject to data breach

The charity, which has hospices in Morda, near Oswestry, and Conwy, in North Wales, says its fundraising and volunteer databases, held with the company Blackbaud, were targeted, and not its care or patient records.

Hope House says no financial information such as card numbers, account details or passwords were accessed in the hack on Blackbaud.

The charity said it is contacting its supporters to give them details of the incident.

Andy Goldsmith, chief executive of Hope House Children’s Hospices, said: “We take data protection very seriously and we are incredibly disappointed by this incident.

"We are in the process of contacting our supporters by email because we feel they have the right to know what has happened and we have reported the incident to the UK's regulator for data protection, the Information Commissioner's Office, and the Charity Commission.”

The charity said it was told by Blackbaud that it was subject to a ransomware attack in May this year.

Blackbaud is one of the largest providers of fundraising and supporter management software to the charity sector in the UK.