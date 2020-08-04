Menu

Five deny supplying illegal drugs in Shropshire

By Deborah Hardiman | Telford | Crime | Published:

A woman and four men have denied conspiring to supply illegal drugs in Shropshire.

Shrewsbury Crown Court

All the defendants appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court yesterday accused of conspiring to supply cocaine and diamorphine between June 1, 2016, and January 30, 2018.

Andrew Emberton, age 30, of Llynclys; Susan Chadwick, 48, of Swan Lane; Robert Wilson, 40, of Hazel Grove, all in Oswestry. Edward Goodheart, 43, of Owestry Road, Ellesmere; and Oliver Dean, 25, of Lawnswood, Telford, all pleaded not guilty.

Judge Peter Barrie said any trial involving multiple defendants was unlikely to be heard before April next year. He adjourned the matter until then.

“I cannot fix the trial date because we have no idea where the restrictions caused by the coronavirus will leave us,” the judge added.

The defendants were granted unconditional bail.

