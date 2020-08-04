Menu

Burglars escape with quantity of tobacco near Telford

By Deborah Hardiman | Newport | Crime | Published:

A quantity of cigarettes have been snatched by burglars from a Newport garage.

Nix Service Station

Police are appealing for witnesses after the break-in at Nix Service Station on the B5062 Forton Road, between 3am and 4am on Tuesday

West Mercia Police said its officers were carrying out inquiries. Any witnesses with information should telephone 101 quoting reference 83 I 040820.

