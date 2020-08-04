Advertising
Burglars escape with quantity of tobacco near Telford
A quantity of cigarettes have been snatched by burglars from a Newport garage.
Police are appealing for witnesses after the break-in at Nix Service Station on the B5062 Forton Road, between 3am and 4am on Tuesday
West Mercia Police said its officers were carrying out inquiries. Any witnesses with information should telephone 101 quoting reference 83 I 040820.
