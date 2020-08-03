Menu

West Mercia Pc, 54, denies rape and sexual assaults

A West Mercia police constable has pleaded not guilty to rape and five counts of sexual assault.

Michael Darbyshire appeared at Worcester Crown Court today to deny all charges against him.

The officer, who is based at Worcester police station, has been suspended from his role.

The 54-year-old allegedly raped and sexually assaulted a woman in November 2018 and is also charged with further sexual assaults in August last year.

The prosecution alleges the offences took place in the Worcestershire and Coventry area.

Judge James Burbidge QC granted Darbyshire bail at the end of the hearing.

Darbyshire, whose address cannot be published because of a court order, will stand trial at the same court on March 25 next year.

