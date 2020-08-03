Searches continue near Ironbridge in nurse Judy murder probe

Judith Fox, 65, from Shifnal, went missing in June and her remains was found on on July 10, in woodland off The Lloyds at Coalport. Her daughter Lucy Fox has been charged with her murder.

West Mercia Police has confirmed that searches are on-going in the area in relation to the murder inquiry of Mrs Fox, known as Judy.

Police blocked the road while they carried out searches in Coalport last month

Her remains were found five miles away from the alleged murder scene off The Lloyds road, which runs between the centre of Ironbridge and Coalport, next to woodland and the River Severn.

The dead woman's daughter Lucy Fox, 38, of Bernard's Hill, Bridgnorth, has appeared in court charged with murdering her mother and a trial is expected to take place later this year.

Mrs Fox was a staff nurse at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star newspapers for many years.