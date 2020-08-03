Menu

Rural crime targeted by south Shropshire police team

By Charlotte Bentley | Bishop's Castle | Crime | Published:

Rural criminals have been targeted in south Shropshire as police carried out an initiative to tackle countryside thefts.

South Shropshire Police team

Throughout the night on Thursday, July 30, and into Friday, July 31, officers patrolled rural areas around Church Stretton and out to Bishop's Castle.

The initiative is the latest of its kind which saw officers from West Mercia Police work with Dyfed-Powys who carried out a similar operation across the border.

Along with high visibility patrols, vehicles were stopped and motorists spoken to on key roads in the area.

Sergeant Damien Kelly, from South Shropshire Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “We know that our local communities have been concerned about a spate of rural thefts recently and want to let them know we are doing all we can to tackle these.

“Providing a highly visible police presence in the area not only acts as a deterrent to criminals but provides reassurance to residents and I would like to offer my assurances that we will continue to carry out these operations on a regular basis.”

Church Stretton has also recently become one of the first We Don't Buy Crime towns in the county, with Smart Water packs installed in businesses across the market town in the hopes of deterring criminals.

