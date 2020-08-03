Police take on 93 officers as part of national recruitment drive

West Mercia Police said it had met government targets for the recruitment, which set out ambitions to add 20,000 extra officers in England and Wales over the next three years, and 6,000 by March next year.

The force said the recruitment had continued "at pace" during the coronavirus pandemic, using "innovative solutions" to bring in new talent.

The 93 officers, who are part of the government-mandated recruitment, are just part of an intake this year at West Mercia Police, forming over half of 181 officers who have joined since January.

Assistant Chief Constable Rachel Jones said: “Our police officers have gone above and beyond during the coronavirus pandemic in keeping the people, roads and homes of our policing area safe, and have clearly inspired many others to join them.

Covid-19 coverage:

“These additional officers are very much welcomed and will help us ease the pressure on our existing workforce, reduce crime and improve outcomes for victims, whilst helping us to improve the diversity of our staff.

“Even during the height of the Covid-19 challenge, West Mercia Police continued to recruit and train new officers. However, we are not complacent and our focus remains on the recruitment challenge of attracting those who are currently under-represented to consider a career with us.”

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said: “Our communities want to see visible policing, so I have been pleased, along with the government support, to increase the numbers of officers in West Mercia.

“I look forward to welcoming the additional officers, as this will have an even greater impact on making our communities safer.”