Jailed Shropshire cannabis 'gardener' maybe forced to pay more cash

Kreshnik Gecaj was said to have made £60,000 from his crimes, but was ordered to repay £10,000 from his realisable means following his conviction.

The Crown Prosecution has now alleged he owns a house and should pay more, which he disputes.

Grecaj was jailed for his role in a conspiracy to grow cannabis in the Telford area after an investigation revealed he had been a “gardener” at a property used to produce plants.

He had also rented another house in a false name for the same purpose.

The original Proceeds of Crime hearing in 2016, at Shrewsbury Crown Court, heard he had benefited to the tune of £60,000 for his part in the crime.

At the latest hearing on Wednesday, Mr Andrew Wilkins, prosecuting, said: “It is a very old case. He was convicted in 2014 after a guilty plea. The proceeds of crime was dealt with in January 2016. At the time the available amount was considerably less than the benefit figure.

"From investigations, it now appears he owns a property. His details are on the deeds. I would ask the court for a timetable to be set for a Proceeds of Crime hearing.”

Mr Toby Long, on behalf of Gecaj, said: “He does not accept that he has that property available.”

The 35-year-old, of Crowmere Road, Shrewsbury, was jailed for 27 months in February 2015 after he admitted conspiring to supply cannabis and possession of cocaine.

The case was adjourned until September.