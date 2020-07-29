Police seize £3,000 in cash from teen drug dealer's Shropshire home

When Elliot Pumford was arrested they discovered £3,272.40 in cash and 35.78 grams of the drugs worth an estimated £410 in his bedroom at the property near Oswestry on March 14 last year.

Now, aged 19, he told officers he smoked cannabis and sold it to "friends" to fund his habit.

Mr Tariq Shakoor, prosecuting, said: "He was arrested and in a prepared statement he said the money was from his savings from Christmas and birthday money. He was bailed pending an investigation.

"When his mobile phone was examined there were text messages indicating drug dealing over a nine-month period.

"He was interviewed on July 29, 2019, when he admitted that some of the drugs were for his personal use. He admitted buying and selling on cannabis to friends to fund his own habit and had sold it to someone has young as 16 years old."

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard Pumford, of Hammonds Place, Gobowen, had no previous convictions and played a "significant role" in the supply chain.

The car valeting operator previously pleaded guilty to an offence of possession with intent to supply cannabis and an offence of being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

Mr Brendan Reedy, mitigating, said: "Since the police got involved he has stopped his criminal activity and has significantly reduced his own use of the drug.

"We have a young man who has behaved naively and who is extremely unlikely to do it again."

For each offence Pumford was given an 10-month community order, he must carry out 150 hours unpaid work and attend 25 rehabilitation activity days. The sentences will run concurrently.

Judge Anthony Lowe told him: "Although you were 17 at the time, I am satisfied that you knew what you were doing. You started off funding your drug habit, but soon realised it was an easy way to make money.

"If you were older I would looking at a starting point of 12 months in custody.

"This is a warning to you about your future conduct."

The judge ordered the forfeiture of the £3,272.40 seized under the Misuse of Drugs Act meaning there will be no proceeds of crime hearing. He also ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the drugs and equipment.

There was no order for costs.