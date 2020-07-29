Police boss seeks assurance over diversity commitments

Police and crime commissioner John Campion wants West Mercia Police to evidence its plans to develop a dedicated to developing a force that represents the make-up of the local community.

As part of a wider programme, the next "holding to account" meeting on August 4 will involve discussion on how the leadership team is creating a culture of fairness, as well as identifying and nurturing talent from officers and staff with protected characteristics, and tackling the issues that affect them in the workplace.

Officers and staff from these groups have been asked for their personal experiences of working within the force, and the PCC will ask how these first hand experiences will shape the force’s recruitment, training and progression programme to make sure that it’s fair and inclusive for all.

Mr Campion said: “I have promised to make sure that officers and staff have a fair and equal opportunity to join and progress a career within the force. There needs to be a drive to create a diverse leadership for the future, which better represents the communities of West Mercia.

“It is imperative that those with protected characteristics have exactly the same opportunities for progression and training, and I am committed to making sure that fairness and equality are at the heart of the force’s recruitment and progression programmes.

“Holding the Chief Constable to account against these measures is important for not only the workforce of West Mercia Police, but for society as a whole.”