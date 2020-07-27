Two charged with conspiracy to murder over Telford stabbing

Jordan Hickman, 26, and Aiden Graham, 27, both from Telford, have been charged and remanded in custody in relation to the attack last week.

Police had appealed for witnesses to the incident, where a man was reportedly dragged from his car and attacked on the Bembridge footpath in Brookside at around 5.15pm on Thursday.

The victim was treated in hospital for "non-life threatening" injuries.

Police said another seven people have been arrested as part of the investigation, and have moved to reassure the local community.

Police said a 23-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and possession with intent to supply drugs. She has been bailed until August 22.

A 25 year-old woman also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and has been bailed until August 22.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and being concerned in the supply of drugs, and a 24-year-old man on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder – both have been bailed until August 19.

A 58-year-old man arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder and a 24-year-old woman also arrested on conspiracy to commit murder have been bailed until August 21.

A 28-year-old man also arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder has been bailed until August 24.

Detective Inspector Jo Whitehead said: "This incident will understandably be very concerning for residents and we would like to reassure them that officers are continuing to patrol the area and follow enquiries.

"Anyone with information can still call 101 quoting incident 519 of 23 July or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”