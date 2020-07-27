Two boys robbed at knifepoint

Telford Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident at Asda in Donnington, at around 10pm on Friday.

Police said that the boys were threatened for their phones and belongings.

A spokesman for the police said: "At around 10pm on Friday night two teenage boys were approached in an alleyway near the supermarket. A 16 year old boy and a man believed to be 18 threatened the two boys with a knife and demanded their belongings and phones before leaving the scene.

"The older of the two had dark hair, around 5ft 8ins tall, of a slim build, he wore a dark jacket, the second also of a slim build around 5ft 10ins, he was wearing a grey tracksuit."

Anyone with information can contact DS Bentley from Malinsgate Police Station on 101 quoting reference 862_i_24072020.