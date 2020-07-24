Jailed: Sleepless armed robber targeted Shrewsbury Co-op to pay off drug debt

Adina McLean made a “spur of the moment” decision to rob the Co-op store in Bomere Heath, near Shrewsbury, with a black air gun and took £150 in cash from the tills, Shrewsbury Crown Court heard.

The 22-year-old was yesterday jailed for more than two years over the incident on November 30 last year.

Samantha Powis, prosecuting, said McLean demanded notes from the tills before drawing a firearm while wearing a face covering. Ms Powis said: “At about 7.20pm McLean went into the shop which was empty, carrying a rucksack.”

The Co-op store in Bomere Heath. Photo: Google

The court heard a young man was working in the shop at the time and moved behind the till to serve McLean before she demanded notes and withdrew a black air gun.

Ms Powis said: “She opened the rucksack and said ‘put the notes inside’. He said ‘are you being serious?’. She pointed the gun at him and said ‘yeah I’m being serious, I don’t want to hurt you’.

“He did as he was told and she left in a hurry, barging past customers. The shop was locked down and the police were called.”

Shrewsbury Crown Court

McLean had taken drugs before stealing £150 in cash to help pay off an £800 debt, the court was told.

CCTV footage was circulated by the police before McLean and her mother went to the police station together to give statements on December 6.

Ms Powis said: “She has concerns for her daughter. She had seen a pellet gun in her bedroom before the incident.”

Defence solicitor Brendan Reedy said McLean had spent a period sleeping rough.

McLean, of Crowmere Green, Shrewsbury, was sentenced to 27 months in prison for robbery and 18 months for possession of an imitation firearm, which will be served concurrently.

She was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge fee and will serve half her sentenced before being considered for release.