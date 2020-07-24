Police will only issue fines over face masks as 'last resort'

West Mercia Police's Chief Superintendent Sue Thomas said that officers would also not be responding to general reports of people not wearing face coverings.

Chief Supt Sue Thomas said: “As you will be well aware new legislation around face coverings is now place. As our public engagement approach has proven successful within our communities thus far we will continue to explain and encourage first and foremost and issue fines only as a last resort.

“As I’m sure the public will understand we will not be responding to general reports we receive of people not wearing face coverings. However, we will of course be there if people refuse to leave a premises or where there are concerns around public order and our local policing teams will be engaging with local businesses over the coming days.

“You will be able to report breaches to us online and we will use this information to help us identify if there are key problem locations so that we can support those business.”

Coverings will be mandatory in enclosed public spaces including supermarkets, indoor shopping centres, transport hubs, banks and post offices.

They must also be worn when buying takeaway food and drink, although they can be removed in a seating area.

Those who break the rules could face a fine of up to £100.