Inquest into murdered Shifnal grandmother Judy Fox adjourned

Senior coroner for Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin, John Ellery, opened the hearing into the death of 65-year-old Judith Fox, known as Judy, at Shirehall this morning.

Coroner's officer Michael Caesar-Homden told the hearing: "On June 14, 2020, police had cause to become concerned for the safety of Judith Fox, who was missing from her home address.

"A police search was undertaken and during the afternoon of Friday, July 10, human remains were found. On July 17, the body was identified."

Judy's daughter, Lucy Fox, 38, of Bernard's Hill in Bridgnorth, has appeared before court accused with murdering her mother and a trial is expected to take place later this year.

Mr Ellery adjourned the inquest to allow for the expected trial to take place.

He said: "Having opened this inquest I now adjourn it to await the outcome of criminal proceedings."

A provisional trial date has been scheduled for November 30.

The latest development comes after the remains found were confirmed to be Judy, who was a staff nurse at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star newspapers for many years.

The remains were found five miles away from the alleged murder scene off The Lloyds road, which runs between the centre of Ironbridge and Coalport, next to woodland and the River Severn.

Judy is alleged to have been killed at her home in Haughton Drive, Shifnal.