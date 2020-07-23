Further inquest hearing takes place into murdered Wellington man

George Loveridge, 25, was found dead at a property in Charlton Street in Wellington at about 7.45am on July 4.

His inquest was opened by Heath Westerman, deputy coroner for Shropshire, on July 9 before being adjourned by the senior coroner for Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin, John Ellery, this morning.

Dean Richards, 29, of Wellington, is accused with murdering Mr Loveridge and a provisional trial date has been set for January 4.

Mr Ellery adjourned Mr Loveridge's inquest under section 11 of the Coroners and Justice Act 2009 to allow the expected trial to take place.

He said: "A person has been charged with the murder of George Loveridge.

"My assistant, Heath Westerman, opened the hearing and I am now formally adjourning the inquest to await the outcome of criminal proceedings."

Mr Loveridge's family have described him as “a loving son, brother, uncle and friend”.