Telford child sex offences case adjourned

By Deborah Hardiman | Donnington | Crime | Published:

A Telford man who attempted to arrange sexual activity with a child and created thousands of indecent images has appeared before a judge.

Shrewsbury Crown Court

Barrie Carton, 44, was due to be sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Tuesday, but the matter was adjourned for a further report.

He had previously admitted three counts each of arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sex offence, distributing indecent images and creating indecent images. The offences took place between 2015 and 2019.

Judge Anthony Lowe ordered an additional report and told him: "I am sure you can appreciate that the offences are serious."

He remanded Carton, of West Avenue, in Donnington, in custody until August 18.

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman
@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

