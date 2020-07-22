Telford child sex offences case adjourned

Barrie Carton, 44, was due to be sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Tuesday, but the matter was adjourned for a further report.

He had previously admitted three counts each of arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sex offence, distributing indecent images and creating indecent images. The offences took place between 2015 and 2019.

Judge Anthony Lowe ordered an additional report and told him: "I am sure you can appreciate that the offences are serious."

He remanded Carton, of West Avenue, in Donnington, in custody until August 18.