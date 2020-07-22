Advertising
Telford child sex offences case adjourned
A Telford man who attempted to arrange sexual activity with a child and created thousands of indecent images has appeared before a judge.
Barrie Carton, 44, was due to be sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Tuesday, but the matter was adjourned for a further report.
He had previously admitted three counts each of arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sex offence, distributing indecent images and creating indecent images. The offences took place between 2015 and 2019.
Judge Anthony Lowe ordered an additional report and told him: "I am sure you can appreciate that the offences are serious."
He remanded Carton, of West Avenue, in Donnington, in custody until August 18.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.