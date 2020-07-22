Menu

Advertising

Scammers use NHS Track & Trace to target vulnerable Shropshire people, police warn

By Rory Smith | Crime | Published:

Scammers in Shropshire are using the NHS Track and Trace scheme to target vulnerable people.

The fraudsters make contact with their victim before telling them they have been in close proximity to someone that has tested positive for coronavirus.

Victims are then asked for their bank details and to pay £50 in order to receive a test.

West Mercia Police are reminding the public to stay vigilant and not give out any bank details.

A police spokesperson said: "Scammers are calling to say you have been in the vicinity of a person who has tested positive for Covid-19. They then ask for your address and bank card details to pay £50 for a test to be sent to you.

"This is a scam. Please do not give them any details."

Crime News Coronavirus Health
Rory Smith

By Rory Smith
Reporter - @rorysmith_star

Senior reporter based at the Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley, Telford.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News