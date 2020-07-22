Failing police collaborations cost forces money, time and effort, says report

Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary (HMIC) says that while some collaborations have been a success, a large number have ended up costing forces "money, time and effort".

'The Hard Yards: Police to Police Collaboration' report suggests a series of recommendations to help police improve efficiency and effectiveness.

Inspectors found that too many collaborations do not have a clear purpose or objectives, and that too often forces failed to "think beyond financial savings".

The report also noted that "complicated and bureaucratic" decision-making undermined the effectiveness of many partnerships, while some forces were failing to utilise officers with the right skills and were "not effectively sharing learning".

It comes after mixed results for recent collaborations between forces in the West Midlands.

An alliance between West Mercia Police and Warwickshire Police broke down, with West Mercia Police claiming it had ended up costing taxpayers money.

The Central Motorway Police Group – a partnership between West Midlands Police and Staffordshire Police – was this week praised by HMIC for reducing serious collisions.

HM Inspector of Constabulary Matt Parr said: “Nationally forces are spending over a quarter of a billion pounds on collaboration every year.

Advertising

"Collaboration done well can save money, reduce bureaucracy and improve efficiency and effectiveness.

"It also allows forces to club together to provide specialist services that they couldn’t provide individually, and they help forces to learn from best practice.

"Ultimately, collaborations can improve the service that forces give to the public.

"But too many police collaborations are failing, or not giving the results they should, costing forces money, time and effort. In this report we make recommendations about what forces can do to collaborate successfully and productively.

Advertising

"We have also made recommendations to national organisations to improve the support given to police forces as they collaborate.

“We urge forces and the national organisations that support their vital work to reflect on these recommendations and put them into action to improve police efficiency and effectiveness.”

The report is based on findings HMIC inspections from 2018-19. It examines six case studies covering 27 forces across England and Wales.