Jailed: Burglar broke into four Telford homes in a single day

Scott Parton, 37, who also made off with a quantity of cash, had only recently been released from prison when he embarked on the spree at addresses in Wellington, on July 12 last year.

Among the missing items was jewellery worth £6,000 from at one property and £2,000 from another, leaving all the victims devastated.

In their victim impact statement one victim described feeling their home had been “violated” while another said they felt “vulnerable”.

Judge Anthony Lowe said: “You are 37 and have been breaking into people’s properties of one kind or another since 1996. About 22 of those were houses, that we know about. Each one of those people are affected. You must know that by now. You hear it every time that you are sentenced.

“Your last sentence was three years ago. You committed these offences while you were still on licence.”

Identified

Parton pleaded guilty at a previous hearing to burglaries at two properties in Haygate Road, and in Harley Close and in Telford Road.

Miss Katie Fox, prosecuting, said:”The defendant was identified by closed circuit TV and by his footwear marks. He was arrested three days later.

Advertising

“He has 68 offences on his record and of those 27 were for burglary. He had been released early in 2019 on licence for previous burglaries.”

Mitigating, Mr Chris O’Gorman said: “By no means an excuse, he says that having being released from a 44-month sentence he had no job and his partner of 13 years ended the relationship and he lost contact with his son.

“He decided to inflict his feelings on others.”

For the latest crimes Parton, of Plover Street, Harden, in Walsall, was jailed for a total of three-and-a-half years at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Monday.