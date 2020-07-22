Bikers caught at 127mph

Dyfed-Powys Police Roads Policing officers took part in the force’s Operation Darwen, which aims at promoting rider and driver safety on the roads, over the weekend.

Officers targeted the A470 Brecon bypass following a number of complaints from residents about speeding.

Two separate bikers were caught reaching 127mph – one passing officers in the morning, and another in the afternoon.

The highest speed recorded for a car was an Aston Martin, which passed at 98mph, followed by a Ford Focus RS travelling at 96mph.

Sergeant Matt Thomas said: "The speeds our officers recorded in just one day were shocking. These reckless riders and drivers were putting themselves and other road users at risk – this kind of behaviour cannot, and will not, be tolerated.

“Our officers will continue to be out in force over the summer, ensuring the safety of all road users.”

Through the day, officers stopped more than 50 vehicles on the bypass. They said a number of people will be reported for speeding, and others for number plate offences.

Sgt Thomas said: “There has been a noticeable increase in traffic now that Covid-19 travel restrictions have been lifted. In particular, we have seen a marked rise in the number of bikers using our roads.

“By 3.15pm on Sunday, traffic data captured 4,656 motorbikes out on roads in the Dyfed-Powys area – the majority of which were in Powys.

“This time of year is traditionally busy for us, with residents and visitors enjoying the coastline and countryside our area has to offer – and we understand that after three months of lockdown, people are keen to get out and about again.

“While we encourage and welcome visitors, we will do all we can to keep road users safe – and unfortunately this means taking enforcement action where necessary.”