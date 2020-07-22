Air ambulance called after man falls from height in Bridgnorth 'police chase'

Residents reported seeing a chase involving a motorbike around the town centre at about 2pm yesterday.

Police were on scene before calling West Midlands Ambulance Service to treat a man who had fallen from height down Hollybush Road.

An ambulance and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Strensham were sent to treat the man, who declined medical attention, for minor injuries.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "We were called by the police at 2pm yesterday afternoon to Hollybush Road, Bridgnorth, after reports of a man who had fallen from height.

"An ambulance and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Strensham were sent to the scene.

"Ambulance staff assessed the man, who was fully conscious and alert, and found he had suffered minor injuries. The man declined treatment and was discharged on scene."

West Mercia Police has been contacted for more information.