'Low-life thieves': Defibrillator stolen near Bridgnorth

The equipment was housed in the Shatterford phone box on the end of Trimpley Lane, south of Alveley.

Donated to the area by Alveley Community First Responders, the Cardiac Science G3 defibrillator was taken some time before 7pm on Monday.

West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) has no records of it being used and its box is believed to have been forced open, the volunteer group said.

A spokesperson from Alveley Community First Responders said: "We are disappointed and saddened to report that the defibrillator we donated to the Upper Arley community and was housed in the Shatterford phone box appears to have been stolen, WMAS has no records of its activation and the box appears to have been forced open.

"This was a vital lifesaving piece of equipment, no longer available. If anyone has any information please contact us or West Mercia Police."

They added: "Just one hour after reporting a stolen defibrillator we were out and tasked to a category 1 call initially reported as a cardiac arrest, perhaps these low-life thieves need to experience the frontline to understand just how important these defibs are, especially in a rural setting."

Anyone with information should contact West Mercia Police on 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or crimestoppers-uk.org