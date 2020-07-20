County Lines drug dealers caught in Shropshire told to pay back £3,500

Shane Churchill, 31, Luke Golding, 21, and Jahvade Williams, 24, were jailed last December after admitting possession of heroin and possession of crack cocaine.

At a proceeds of crime hearing at the town's crown court the trio were ordered to pay sums totalling £3,589.48 between them.

They were arrested in 2017 following a police raid in Pool Rise, Springfield, Shrewsbury.

Churchill had £1,037 in cash on him and Williams had about £400. When the property was searched a further £700 was discovered in the loft and 2.3 grams of heroin was also found.

Judge Anthony Lowe ordered Churchill to repay £1,237.85, Williams £1,561.20 and Golding £790.43.

They were sentenced for the crimes in December 2019.

The judge told Churchill: "The confiscation order is for more than what the police hold.

"Because you are still in prison I will extend the time for payment until October 2. It means that if another £107 is not paid by that date you will serve an additional four weeks in custody.

"You must ensure that somebody from your family is paying it."

Churchill, of Stourbridge Road, Dudley, was jailed for four years and 11 months; Golding, of Lupin Road, also Dudley, was sentenced to three years and six months youth detention to run concurrently with a five-year sentence for a separate matter.

Williams, of Peel Road, Tividale, was jailed for three years.

All remain in custody and must serve half the terms before being released on licence.

When their phones were examined officers found images of them posing with large sums of cash, linking them to other suspects of whom two had since died from overdoses.