Telford man caught with cannabis told to repay £350 of ill-gotten gains

Aiden Graham was found in possession of 20 medium sized bags of cannabis weighing 28.1 grams in total when his former Telford home was raided by police on August 24, 2018.

Cash totalling £950 was also seized by West Mercia Police at the premises in Donnington.

Graham, now of Burford, Brookside, was sentenced to a 12-month community order, up to 25 rehabilitation activity days and 50 hours unpaid work in the community at Shrewsbury Crown Court on July 15.

At a proceeds of crime hearing on Friday the 29-year-old was ordered to pay a proportion of the confiscated cash or spend a week in custody in default.

Mr Robert Edwards, prosecuting, said the benefit sum to be realised was £350 based on the median value of the cannabis seized from the defendant.

Making the order Judge Anthony Lowe told Graham: "You will understand that the money will be transferred by the police, but it is up to you to ensure that it is done.

"You must follow any instructions given by your solicitors.

"If it is not paid by September 25 you will have to spend a week in custody by default."

Graham, who previously pleaded guilty to an offence of possession of cannabis with intent to supply, must also pay £85 costs and the victims' surcharge.

His mobile phone records between March and April, 2018 linked him to the supply of cannabis. The court heard that at the time he sold cannabis to fund a cocaine habit.

The judge also ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the seized drugs.