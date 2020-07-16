Telford man, 29, given community order for drug dealing

Aiden Graham was found in possession of 20 medium sized bags of cannabis weighing 28.1 grams and seven grams of cocaine when his former home was raided by police on August 24, 2018, the court heard.

Cash totalling £950 was also seized by officers.

The drugs were found in a kitchen cupboard at the property, in Donnington, Telford.

The 29-year-old pleaded guilty to an offence of possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

But he denied dealing cocaine and was subsequently cleared of that offence following a trial in March at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

He told the jury that he sold cannabis to fund his cocaine habit and he used the class A drug as a coping mechanism following the death of his father.

Sentencing him on Wednesday Judge Anthony Lowe said: "The jury it as far as I can see accepted his explanation very quickly.

"Someone like Mr Graham might find it difficult to find a job. A suspended sentence will not help him. This happened two years ago. He would have served it by now.

"He must understand that cannabis is a lot more dangerous than people realise and for some with a mental weakness the results can be devastating.

"I am satisfied that in the two years he has done what he can. Many people come before the court with a lengthier record than you, but that can only go so far.

"If you do it again you will be going to prison. If I impose a suspended sentence it may affect your employment prospects. I am gong to take a lenient view."

For the cannabis offence he sentenced Graham, now of Burford, Brookside, to a 12-month community order, up to 25 rehabilitation activity days and 50 hours unpaid work in the community.

"You must carry them out. You have another chance, take advantage," the judge added.

In mitigation Mr Paul Smith said: "Clearly there were difficulties in the early part of his life which has overflowed into his adult life. He has taken significant steps to deal with his cocaine use which related to him having the cannabis which he explained to the jury and was accepted.

"He has got a young family."

Mr Robert Edwards, prosecuting, said the defendant's phone records between March and April, 2018 were linked to the supply of cannabis for a brief period.

A proceeds of crime hearing will be held in October.