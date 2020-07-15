Police appeal to driver who came to woman's assistance near Ludlow

The man was driving an open-backed Land Rover and stopped to assist a lone, distressed woman at the side of the road, described as blonde and in her thirties. It is thought a car then pulled up, which she got into before it drove off.

It is believed the incident took place between Saturday, June 6, and Wednesday, June 17, along the road between the B4365 and Carpenters Lane, near St Peter's Church, at Stanton Lacy, near Ludlow.

Detective Inspector Mathew Crisp said: "We need to speak to the man who assisted the individual.

"Although the information is currently vague, we hope he will be able to add some clarity to the timeline and location which will help with the team's investigation.

"If you are this man, know of this man or saw this incident take place please contact us on 101 quoting reference 22/49970/20."

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org