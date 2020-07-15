Daughter in court accused of murdering her mother Judy Fox in Shifnal

A further hearing has been scheduled in preparation for the expected trial of Lucy Fox.

Fox spoke only to confirm her name when appearing via video link at Stafford Crown Court this morning.

She is charged with murdering her mother Judith Fox, known as Judy, in Shifnal between June 12 and June 14 this year.

Fox, of Bernard's Hill, Bridgnorth, is also charged with arson with intent to endanger life at a property belonging to Nicholas Fox in Apley Park, Bridgnorth.

Provisional trial date

She did not issue a plea at this morning's hearing and Judge Kristina Montgomery QC scheduled a further case management hearing to take place on October 2, where a plea is expected to be issued.

A provisional trial date has been set for November 30.

Fox was remanded in custody and no application for bail was put forward.

The latest development comes after human remains were found in the search for Judy Fox, who was a staff nurse at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star newspapers for many years.

The remains were found five miles away from the alleged murder scene off The Lloyds road, which runs between the centre of Ironbridge and Coalport, next to woodland and the River Severn.