£10,000 reward offered for information over murder of man, 60

Terence Edwards, 60, was discovered dead at his home in Pont Wen, Caia Park, just before 7pm on June 1.

A post mortem examination showed he had died from a head injury.

Independent charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £10,000 for information which it exclusively receives that leads to the conviction of the person or people responsible for this murder.

People should get in touch via its website crimestoppers-uk.org or by phoning 0800 555 111.

Gary Murray, north west regional manager at Crimestoppers, said: “We are appealing to those with any information to speak to our charity 100 per cent anonymously. You can make all of the difference in getting justice for Terry.

“We understand that anybody who visited 39 Pont Wen between 9pm on May 29 and 7pm on June 1 and the Caia Park estate community could have vital knowledge.

"If you know who was responsible for this murder, or have any information, no matter how small, please speak up and tell Crimestoppers.

"This is your opportunity to do the right thing.

Advertising

"Please remember that Crimestoppers, as an independent charity, keeps its promise of 100 per cent anonymity each and every day to those who trust us with their crime information.

"Share what you know by calling our UK contact centre on 0800 555 111, 24 hours a day, seven days a week or use our website’s simple and secure anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org

"No one will ever know your identity. We cannot trace your call or track your IP address and we never ask for or record any personal information.”

Information passed directly to police will not qualify for the reward.