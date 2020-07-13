Police in new appeal over attack on Telford taxi driver

Go Carz driver Amir Sajjad Malik, 37, was left bleeding and dazed after being set upon in an attack in Hadley on Sunday, July 5.

The attack happened around 3.30am in Sorbus Avenue, and police have now released more information about the suspects in a new appeal for witnesses.

Mr Malik, a father of two from Wellington, suffered face injuries after being attacked by a passenger after he picked up three men at the address in Hadley.

The three men were described as white, in their 20s and wearing dark clothing. The suspect was described as bald.

Officers are carrying out enquiries and are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information should contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 157 I 050720.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org