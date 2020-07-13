Nine arrests after drug raids in Ludlow, Bristol and London

British Transport Police (BTP) officers executed warrants at eight addresses on Friday.

Drugs, more than £30,000 in cash and high value items were seized in the operation involving more than 100 BTP officers, in addition to officers from local forces.

Two women, aged 17 and 21, and seven men, two aged 23, one aged 24, two aged 25, one aged 26, and one aged 27, have been arrested on suspicion of drug supply offences.

BTP Detective Inspector Paul Stanley said it was the result of months of work, gathering information and intelligence.

He said: "These arrests demonstrate our effort to target gangs using the railway to move drugs and cash across the country and I hope it provides reassurance to our communities that we are committed to doing all we can to tackle this type of criminality.

“We know County Lines activity is taking place on the rail network, and it’s something we’re working hard to prevent. This operation is just one example of the initiatives we have in place to tackle this issue.”

Anyone who sees anything suspicious on the rail network can text BTP on 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org