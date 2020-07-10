Advertising
Inquest opens into death of Wellington man believed to have been murdered
An inquest has opened into the death of a 25-year-old man believed to have been murdered in Wellington.
George Loveridge was found dead at a property in Charlton Street on Saturday morning.
At the opening of Mr Loveridge's inquest at Shirehall in Shrewsbury yesterday, the court heard emergency services attended the address and found a body on the floor.
Police were called to the property at 7.46am after reports from the ambulance service that the man had suffered a cardiac arrest.
Heath Westerman, deputy coroner for Shropshire, said: "Paramedics attended the address and found George Loveridge.
"Police are treating the death as suspicious and a man has been charged with murder."
Mr Westerman adjourned the hearing to October 1, 2020, to take place at Shirehall.
Dean Richards, 29, of Wellington, faces a charge of murdering George Loveridge and appeared at Stafford Crown Court via a video hearing yesterday.
Judge Kristina Montgomery QC set a provisional trial date for January 4 and remanded the defendant in custody until then.
Much of Charlton Street and Midland Mews was cordoned off over the weekend following the incident which led to Mr Loveridge's death.
