Inquest opens into death of Wellington man believed to have been murdered

George Loveridge was found dead at a property in Charlton Street on Saturday morning.

At the opening of Mr Loveridge's inquest at Shirehall in Shrewsbury yesterday, the court heard emergency services attended the address and found a body on the floor.

Police were called to the property at 7.46am after reports from the ambulance service that the man had suffered a cardiac arrest.

Heath Westerman, deputy coroner for Shropshire, said: "Paramedics attended the address and found George Loveridge.

"Police are treating the death as suspicious and a man has been charged with murder."

Mr Westerman adjourned the hearing to October 1, 2020, to take place at Shirehall.

Dean Richards, 29, of Wellington, faces a charge of murdering George Loveridge and appeared at Stafford Crown Court via a video hearing yesterday.

Judge Kristina Montgomery QC set a provisional trial date for January 4 and remanded the defendant in custody until then.

Much of Charlton Street and Midland Mews was cordoned off over the weekend following the incident which led to Mr Loveridge's death.