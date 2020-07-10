Menu

Inquest opens into death of Wellington man believed to have been murdered

By Rory Smith | Wellington | Crime

An inquest has opened into the death of a 25-year-old man believed to have been murdered in Wellington.

Police at the scene in Wellington

George Loveridge was found dead at a property in Charlton Street on Saturday morning.

At the opening of Mr Loveridge's inquest at Shirehall in Shrewsbury yesterday, the court heard emergency services attended the address and found a body on the floor.

Police were called to the property at 7.46am after reports from the ambulance service that the man had suffered a cardiac arrest.

Heath Westerman, deputy coroner for Shropshire, said: "Paramedics attended the address and found George Loveridge.

"Police are treating the death as suspicious and a man has been charged with murder."

Mr Westerman adjourned the hearing to October 1, 2020, to take place at Shirehall.

Dean Richards, 29, of Wellington, faces a charge of murdering George Loveridge and appeared at Stafford Crown Court via a video hearing yesterday.

Judge Kristina Montgomery QC set a provisional trial date for January 4 and remanded the defendant in custody until then.

Much of Charlton Street and Midland Mews was cordoned off over the weekend following the incident which led to Mr Loveridge's death.

Rory Smith

By Rory Smith
Reporter - @rorysmith_star

Senior reporter based at the Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley, Telford.

