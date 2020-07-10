Human remains found near River Severn in search for 'murdered' missing grandmother

Police officers have been searching for the 65-year-old grandmother and former nurse since June 14.

Mrs Fox was allegedly killed by her daughter Lucy, 38, at her home in Shifnal.

West Mercia Police has now confirmed that remains have been found near the River Severn in Coalport, Ironbridge, but are yet to be formally identified.

Officers remain at the scene just off The Lloyds road, which is closed between Coalport High Street and Waterloo Street next to the free bridge.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Bellamy said: “Today we have been carrying out searches near The Lloyds at Coalport as part of our investigation to find Judy Fox after concerns were raised for her welfare on Sunday 14 June.

“As part of these searches we have found human remains. Formal identification has not yet been carried out but we are keeping Judy’s family informed of this development and continue to support them at what must be a truly awful time."

Police started their investigation after a fire at a house in Apley Park, between Bridgnorth and Ironbridge, in the early hours of June 14.

Nobody was injured in the fire but as officers investigated, they became concerned for the welfare of Mrs Fox and found she had gone missing from her Shifnal home.

The house in Haughton Drive was cordoned off as detectives began searching for Mrs Fox and arrested her daughter on suspicion of murder and arson.

Lucy Fox, 38 and from Bernard’s Hill, Bridgnorth has been charged with murder and remains in custody ahead of a hearing at Stafford Crown Court.

Mrs Fox was a staff nurse at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star newspapers for many years.

She was described as a "wonderful mother and a devoted grandmother" by her family.

More to follow.