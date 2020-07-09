Drug taking, speeding and antisocial behaviour the focus of Bridgnorth police meeting following resident concern

Councillor Kirstie Hurst-Knight met with Inspector Nikki Roberts and members of the town's Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) following concerns raised by members of the public in recent weeks.

The meeting, which covered various issues including crime trends, policing challenges and upcoming investigations, focused on drug use, speeding and antisocial behaviour.

Councillor Hurst-Knight, who represents East ward, said: "Having received a number of comments from members of the public in recent weeks, I was grateful that Inspector Roberts and some of her team were able to discuss a number of issues with me and for me to pass on comments made by residents. Inspector Roberts provided me with an update on some of their activities, crime trends, recent successes and challenges they face.

"They continue to work hard to tackle crime in and around Bridgnorth and appear to be responding appropriately to incidents that are reported to them.

"Inspector Roberts acknowledged that at times they have to prioritise matters. Much of their work goes unnoticed but that doesn’t mean results are not being achieved.

"A lot of the work goes on behind the scenes and if residents can't visibly see that, it can be hard to know what's being achieved."

Councillor Hurst-Knight said she plans to hold future meetings with the team covering Bridgnorth.

"I left the meeting having every confidence in our local policing team," she said.

"They are aware of the issues in the town, they care, they are community spirited and they are committed to tackling criminal activity.

"If you report an incident I am sure that they will take appropriate action.

"I hope to be able to meet with Inspector Roberts again in the near future and build on such a positive first meeting in my role as town mayor.

"I know the council used to hold meetings with the police and it was my intention to get these going again.

"I asked if they were able to meet and I'm very grateful they came to visit."

Other issues discussed included how intelligence is reported to the police by council operatives and concerns which should be raised with Shropshire Council such as parking and noise complaints.

Shropshire Councillor for Bridgnorth East & Astley Abbots, Christian Lea, was also in attendance.