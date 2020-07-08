Menu

Telford man in court over 'international lead theft conspiracy'

By Deborah Hardiman | Telford | Crime | Published:

A Telford man who was allegedly part of an international lead theft conspiracy has appeared before a judge.

Constantin Motescu, 32, of Sutton Hill, faced a charge of theft from a church near Bury St Edmunds, in Suffolk.

The case relates to lead theft worth about £3,000 from a church roof.

The lead was stolen from the roof of All Saints Church, in Hartest, between October 14 and 16 last year.

On Tuesday Motescu appeared at Lincoln Crown Court along with two co-defendants. No pleas were taken at the remote hearing and the case was adjourned until August 21.

