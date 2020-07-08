Advertising
Man charged with wounding after paramedics stabbed in Wolverhampton
A man who allegedly stabbed two paramedics at his Black Country home has been charged.
Martyn Smith is accused of stabbing the two paramedics just after midday on Monday, as they visited his house in Stephens Close, Wolverhampton.
Paramedics Michael Hipgrave and Deena Evans had been called to carry out a welfare check at his Ashmore Park home.
Unemployed Smith, 52, was charged last night with two counts of wounding. He was remanded in police custody and is set to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court today.
Both Mr Hipgrave and Ms Evans were taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in Birmingham, for further treatment.
Mr Hipgrave was released on Monday night and is continuing his recovery at home.
Ms Evans remains at the same hospital where she is receiving ongoing treatment, and remains in a stable condition, West Midlands Ambulance Service said yesterday.
The pair had featured together in a Christmas special of Inside the Ambulance last year screened on W, a UKTV channel.
The show follows West Midlands Ambulance Service crews as they attend call-outs.
