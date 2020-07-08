Man charged with wounding after paramedics stabbed in Wolverhampton

Martyn Smith is accused of stabbing the two paramedics just after midday on Monday, as they visited his house in Stephens Close, Wolverhampton.

Paramedics Michael Hipgrave and Deena Evans had been called to carry out a welfare check at his Ashmore Park home.

Police cordoned off the maisonette in Stephens Close, Wolverhampton, after two paramedics were stabbed. Image: @SnapperSK

Unemployed Smith, 52, was charged last night with two counts of wounding. He was remanded in police custody and is set to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court today.

Both Mr Hipgrave and Ms Evans were taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in Birmingham, for further treatment.

Mr Hipgrave was released on Monday night and is continuing his recovery at home.

Several police cars arrived at the scene shortly after 12.15pm on Monday. Image: @SnapperSK

Ms Evans remains at the same hospital where she is receiving ongoing treatment, and remains in a stable condition, West Midlands Ambulance Service said yesterday.

Advertising

The pair had featured together in a Christmas special of Inside the Ambulance last year screened on W, a UKTV channel.

Michael Hipgrave and Deena Evans featured in a Christmas special of Inside the Ambulance last year on UKTV. Image: Inside the Ambulance/UKTV

The show follows West Midlands Ambulance Service crews as they attend call-outs.

More on this story: