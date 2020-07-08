Man accused of stabbing paramedics appears in court

Martyn Smith was charged over the attacks on paramedics Michael Hipgrave and Deena Evans at his house in Stephens Close, Ashmore Park, on Monday.

The female medic was stabbed in the chest and her colleague in the back as he tried to get her out of the property.

The court was told Ms Evans may have permanent nerve damage as a result of the attack which put her in hospital where she remains in a stable condition.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service paramedics attended the house along with a police officer to carry out a welfare check shortly after noon on Monday.

Police descended on Stephens Close

Smith appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court this morning via videolink.

The 52-year-old spoke to confirm his name, date of birth and address and, wearing a grey t-shirt, remained largely unmoved during the hearing, where he was denied bail over fears he presented a threat to the public and emergency workers.

He did not enter a plea to two charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Advertising

Mr Hipgrave was released from Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Monday night and is continuing his recovery at home.

Mr Kulbir Paul, prosecuting, told the court Ms Evans "remains very poorly in hospital".

Deena Evans. Image: Facebook

Smith was remanded in custody and is due to appear at his next hearing at Wolverhampton Crown Court on August 5.

Mr Smith and Ms Evans had featured together in documentary series Inside the Ambulance screened on W, a UKTV channel.

The show follows West Midlands Ambulance Service crews as they attend call outs.