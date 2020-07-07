Advertising
Unlicensed driver caught without insurance, tax or MOT near Craven Arms
An unlicensed driver who had no insurance, tax or MOT has been caught on country lanes near Craven Arms.
Police said they caught the offender driving an untaxed Ford Focus without insurance or an MOT.
The driver, who was also found to be driving without a licence, was thought to be using country lanes around south Shropshire in an effort to avoid being caught before being found in the area of Craven Arms.
The incident happened some time before 6.10am today.
Shropshire Police tweeted: "Car seized for full house, no insurance, no tax and no MOT.
"Driver also reported for no licence. Driver caught trying to use back roads to avoid police in Craven Arms area."
