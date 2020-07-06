West Mercia Police respond to only 'minor disorder' as pubs reopened

Bosses at the police force have thanked communities across Shropshire for their response to the latest easing of Government guidelines.

Assistant chief constable for local policing, Rachel Jones, said: “Over the weekend it was clear that the vast majority of licensees had gone to great lengths to ensure they could operate safely for both their customers and their staff and I’m pleased to say that the weekend passed without significant alcohol-related incident.

"It was great to see people enjoying themselves sensibly, following social distancing guidelines.

“We attended some minor disorder incidents across our force area but generally we were really pleased to see people respecting the restrictions that are still in place.

“I’d like to thank everyone for the support and understanding they have shown throughout this period and continue to show as we move into a new kind of normality.”