Two West Midlands Ambulance Service paramedics stabbed during 999 call out

Two West Midlands Ambulance Service paramedics have been stabbed during a 999 call out today.

Police confirmed a man has been arrested at the home in Wolverhampton after the attack.

Emergency services were sent to Stephens Close in the Ashmore Park area of the city close to Wednesfield over the welfare of a man, said West Midlands Police.

West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed two paramedics had alerted colleagues after they were stabbed shortly after arriving at 12.15pm.

The two paramedics have been treated at the scene by doctors and paramedics – and have now been taken to hospital for further treatment.

Their condition or the extent of their injuries has yet to be confirmed following the attack.

It is believed the attack happened in one of the flats of a maisonette in a converted house.

Interactive map of the scene:

Advertising

Three additional ambulances, two Midlands Air Ambulances and the West Midlands Care Team attended the scene along with three paramedic officers.

A man who was Tasered by police officers at the scene has also been treated by ambulance staff.

West Midlands Police has been contacted for more information.