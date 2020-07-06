Menu

Advertising

Two West Midlands Ambulance Service paramedics stabbed during 999 call out

By Thomas Parkes | Crime | Published: | Last Updated:

A man has been arrested as part of the investigation.

Police officers began cordoning off the road shortly after the stab attack. Image: @SnapperSK

Several police cars arrived at the scene shortly after 12.15pm today. Image: @SnapperSK

A man was arrested after the paramedics were stabbed in Stephens Close, near Ashmore Park. Image: @SnapperSK

Police began making enquiries in nearby streets following the stab attack. Image: @SnapperSK

Police taped off Stephens Closes in the aftermath. Image: @SnapperSK

Stephens Close was closed off after two paramedics were stabbed during a house call on Monday afternoon. Image: @SnapperSK

Two paramedics have been stabbed on Stephens Close in the Ashmore area of Wolverhampton this afternoon. Image: @SnapperSK

An investigation is underway as a man was arrested following the stab attack. Image: @SnapperSK

Police at the scene in Stephens Close, Ashmore, near Wednesfield. Image: @SnapperSK

Two West Midlands Ambulance Service paramedics have been stabbed during a 999 call out today.

Police confirmed a man has been arrested at the home in Wolverhampton after the attack.

Emergency services were sent to Stephens Close in the Ashmore Park area of the city close to Wednesfield over the welfare of a man, said West Midlands Police.

West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed two paramedics had alerted colleagues after they were stabbed shortly after arriving at 12.15pm.

The two paramedics have been treated at the scene by doctors and paramedics – and have now been taken to hospital for further treatment.

Their condition or the extent of their injuries has yet to be confirmed following the attack.

It is believed the attack happened in one of the flats of a maisonette in a converted house.

Interactive map of the scene:

Advertising

Three additional ambulances, two Midlands Air Ambulances and the West Midlands Care Team attended the scene along with three paramedic officers.

A man who was Tasered by police officers at the scene has also been treated by ambulance staff.

West Midlands Police has been contacted for more information.

Crime News
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes
Trainee Reporter - @TParkes_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News