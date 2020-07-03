Police investigate indecent exposure near river

Dyfed-Powys Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident in Hay-On-Wye, which happened at a well-known bathing area of the river, known locally as The Warren.

The man has been described as lean, pale, not fat but with a big belly, and was wearing a straw hat.

He is thought to be between 40 and 45-years-old.

The incident happened on the afternoon of Thursday, June 25, and it is likely many people visited the spot throughout the day.

Anyone who was there and saw anything suspicious, or if the man's description sounds familiar, is asked to get in touch with police.

Report online at bit.ly/DPPReportOnline, by emailing contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org