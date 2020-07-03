Ludlow MP praises West Midlands arrests in largest police operation ever

Operation Venetic has seen entire organised crime groups dismantled, with 43 arrests and the seizure of £7.2 million in cash taking place throughout the region.

A total of 19 firearms were also seized, along with 233kg of cocaine.

Across the UK, nearly 750 people were arrested and £54 million was seized. About 80 firearms were also found, along with more than two tonnes of drugs.

The operation, run by the National Crime Agency (NCA) with help from police forces across the country, involved the infiltration of an encrypted global communications system used by criminals for coordinating and distributing their illegal goods.

Tory MP Philip Dunne praised the efforts of the NCA and police officers from West Mercia in taking criminals, weapons and drugs off the streets.

Mr Dunne said: “This government will be tough on crime and this major operation shows our agencies will not allow criminals to bring weapons and drugs to our streets.

"I am sure people across South Shropshire will join me in thanking our police force for their part in this operation to help keep our streets and families safer from the scourge of crime.

"Of course, this is not the end of the battle against crime on our streets, but it is a major success and will send the message we will continue to hunt down criminals and their gangs who are intent on making money and bringing fear to communities through their illegal activities.”