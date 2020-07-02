Officers continue search for 'murdered' missing Shropshire nurse Judy Fox

The 65-year-old vanished more than a fortnight ago resulting in a police investigation and the arrest of her daughter, Lucy Fox, on suspicion of her murder.

Since her disappearance there have been reports of police officers searching bins at homes near Mrs Fox's Haughton Drive home, sites in the Haughton Lane area of Shifnal, and land near Apley Park, situated between Ironbridge and Bridgnorth.

Lucy Fox, 38, has appeared in court charged with murdering her mother, known as Judy, between June 12 and June 14.

A West Mercia Police spokeswoman said today: “I understand searches are on-going in the area."

Lucy Fox, of Bernard’s Hill, Bridgnorth, has also been charged with arson with intent to endanger life at a property belonging to Nicholas Fox, in Apley Park.

This relates to a fire outside a Georgian house which was allegedly started by Fox.

She was remanded in custody until July 14 following a hearing at Stafford Crown Court last month.

Mrs Fox, whom her family described as "a devoted grandmother", was a staff nurse at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star newspapers for many years.