Minor crimes can be reported on West Mercia Police website

Currently the vast majority of non-emergency reports come into the force via the 101 telephone line but now people can report these crimes via the force’s website at westmercia.org.uk

People can simply go to the website and click on ‘report’ and then choose the appropriate section.

If they are reporting a crime they will be directed through a series of short questions to establish some basic details of what has happened.

Once the information is submitted it will be assessed and allocated to the appropriate team.

Types of incidents and crimes that can be reported online include anti-social behaviour, stolen or damaged property and minor road traffic incidents.

Superintendent Edd Williams said: “We hope that people embrace this way of reporting crime for incidents that are non-emergency and where there is no threat to life. Many of us are used to contacting organisations online and an increasing number of people actually prefer to interact online rather than via a phone call.

"We hope this increases accessibility for people who need to contact us.

“The reporting system offers people exactly the same provision as calling 101 and can take less time.

"Our online reporting is mobile friendly so the public can interact with each force while ‘on the go’

“In an emergency situation we would always ask people to call 999.”

People reporting crime online will receive a crime reference number and will either receive an email, text or telephone call depending on the nature of their report.