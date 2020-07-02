Fly-tipped rubbish starts early morning blaze near Bridgnorth

Firefighters rushed to the incident off Hopstone Road in Claverley at about 4.45am today.

Rubbish which had been dumped by the side of the road, including a torn sofa and garden umbrella, had been set alight before the blaze spread to the nearby hedgerow.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent one appliance from Bridgnorth, and crews used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

The fire service left the scene by about 5.15am and confirmed it had notified Shropshire Council to remove the fly-tip.

A spokesperson from Bridgnorth Fire Station said: "Up before the alarms this morning. 4.45am we were alerted to a hedge fire in the outskirts of Claverley.

"A quantity of fly-tipped rubbish had been set on fire which had spread to around 10 metres of hedgerow.

"One hose reel jet was used to extinguish the fire and we have passed the location to the local authority to clear the rubbish away."