West Mercia policing chiefs to hold meeting on race and hate crime

In a public ‘holding to account’ meeting with West Mercia Police Chief Constable Anthony Bangham, the Police & Crime Commissioner John Campion will talk to the force about how it aims to ensure fair and equal treatment for everyone in its communities, regardless of race, gender and other characteristics.

Mr Campion will ask how the force reacts appropriately to reports of hate crime, ensuring that the public can be confident that communities will be kept safe from ignorance and prejudice.

The session will also cover the diversity of West Mercia Police itself. The Safer West Mercia Plan sets a priority that West Mercia Police should represent the community it serves by reflecting the demography in its workforce, to give confidence to the public that communities are genuinely reflected within the recruitment, retention and promotion of officers.

Mr Campion said: “Communities in West Mercia, I believe make it clear, that there is no room for discrimination in our society, this was evident in their reactions to the recent Black Lives Matter demonstrations.

“It is right that I, on behalf of the public, insist that its police force accurately represents the communities it serves. Although, representation alone cannot fix larger societal issues, when deployed appropriately, it can provide reassurance to communities that equality and fairness is at the heart of policing.

“I want all our communities to have confidence in the police to respond appropriately to reports of hate crime, making it clear that there is no room for ignorance and discrimination in West Mercia.

“Even though we are still experiencing some disruption from the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s imperative that communities feel that the force is transparent and that senior officers are accessible and available to hear their comments and questions.

“I would encourage communities to get involved and take the opportunity to raise questions and concerns.”

The public is invited to submit questions during the Facebook livestream which takes place at 6pm on Monday July 13, or in advance before 5pm on Sunday July, 12. Questions can be submitted on Facebook, @WestMerciaPCC, or via email in advance to getinvolved@westmercia.pnn.police.uk