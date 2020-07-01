‘Threat of serious disorder’ with Saturday reopening of pubs, says West Midlands police official

David Jamieson said that Saturday looks set to be the busiest day of the year for the force.

It comes as other police bosses across the Black Country, Staffordshire and West Mercia are urging residents to not jeopardise progress made in the fight against coronavirus and lead the region into a localised lockdown.

From Saturday, eased lockdown rules will see pubs, restaurants, hotels, hair salons, cinemas, libraries, playgrounds and theme parks allowed to reopen with social distancing guidelines in place.

Mr Jamieson, the West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner, David Jamieson said: “Saturday is set to be the busiest day of the year for West Midlands Police.

“Significant preparations are being put in place and we are working closely with pubs, to mitigate the threat of disorder. I am in favour of the gradual lifting of the lockdown, based on the science, but not in the way the government have proceeded.

“It would have been sensible for the government to schedule the first day of pub openings for midweek or the Monday afterwards rather than a Saturday. That would have allowed venues to take a more sensible approach.

"That is not just my view but is shared by many police and crime commissioners across the country who raised this issue with the policing minister recently.

“I am worried that by opening on a Saturday, rather than letting things bed in over the week there is a likely threat of serious disorder.

“I would urge people to act sensibly on Saturday.

“The government are out of touch on this issue and should be listening to police leaders when they make major decisions like this.

“When things go wrong it is the police who have to pick up the pieces.”