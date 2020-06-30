Advertising
Telford man wanted for prison recall
Police are appealing for help to locate a Telford man wanted for a prison recall.
John Tatlock, 49, from Mullinder Drive in Ketley Bank, is wanted after breaching the terms of his licence.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 01952 214610.
Alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
