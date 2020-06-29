Advertising
Man charged after car hits police motorcyclist
A man has been charged after an incident where a police motorbike was hit by a car.
The incident happened on the A458 between Bridgnorth and Much Wenlock on Thursday, June 25.
The officer received hospital treatment for minor injuries.
A 40 year old man has now been charged with a number of offences.
Frank Wilde, from Raven Court in Brierley Hill, has been charged with dangerous driving, disqualified driving, driving with no insurance and going equipped for burglary.
He appeared via virtual court at Kidderminster Magistrate Court where he was remanded in custody.
