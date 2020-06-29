£340,000 secured to boost victim support services throughout West Mercia

A total of 13 services from across West Mercia bid for government funding to help them continue to provide support while having to adapt to new ways of working throughout the Covid-19 crisis.

The Police & Crime Commissioner John Campion secured £340,000 to help socially-distanced services as well as the recruitment of additional staff to deliver more online resources throughout Shropshire and West Mercia.

Mr Campion said: "This is great news and yet another real investment by government to help victims of some horrific crimes cope and recover.

"Putting victims and survivors first is a central part of my Safer West Mercia Plan as I’m committed to ensuring that victims and survivors of domestic abuse and sexual violence are fully supported.

“The extra funding that I have secured will be a great help to these services in delivering that commitment. As a result of the pandemic a large number of charities and organisations have been forced to change and step up while maintaining the level of support victims so desperately need, which includes the extra costs of setting up technology to keep in contact with victims.

“I’m pleased to see that a number of services I haven’t yet worked with have taken the opportunity to bid for funding, and I very much look forward to supporting them, along with the other services, to provide the help and advice victims so desperately need.”